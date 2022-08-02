(Bloomberg) -- Imran Khan’s political party received illegal foreign funding, Pakistan’s election commission has ruled, a decision that will likely increase the country’s political uncertainty that has already led to a free fall for the rupee.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party got funds from the US, Australia and the UAE, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Tuesday. Pakistani law bars foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties. Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The verdict can be challenged in the nation’s supreme court.

The party will provide any details or explanation the election commission requests through the order, party spokesman Farrukh Habib told reporters in Islamabad.

The decision is a blow to the former premier, who’s been calling for early elections after being ousted in a parliament vote earlier this year. The election commission’s inquiry followed a case filed by a former aide of Khan, Akbar Babar, who alleged that the party’s finances included undeclared foreign sources of funding.

Pakistan’s currency fell more than 14% against the dollar in July, the biggest monthly slide since Bloomberg started compiling data in 1989. A shortage of dollars and concerns that prolonged political uncertainty may delay an IMF bailout are seen as the main factors behind the decline. Authorities have said they expect rupee to strengthen in the next few months.

