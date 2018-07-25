(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, led by former cricket star Imran Khan, is leading on most parliament seats out of the 270 being contested in national elections, according to local television channels.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is trailing Khan’s party in nationwide polling, while Pakistan Peoples Party of former President Asif Ali Zardari is third.

To contact the reporter on this story: Khalid Qayum in Islamabad at kqayum@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chris Kay at ckay5@bloomberg.net, Faris Khan

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.