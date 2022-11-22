(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan will make his first appearance at a public rally since he was shot and injured at a garrison town a day after his successor is set to name a new leader for the country’s powerful army.

The flamboyant former cricket star will announce the future course of action for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Rawalpindi on Saturday after ending the previous phase of the protest on Nov. 19. His party on Tuesday withdrew its earlier petition seeking permission to protest in capital Islamabad, Khan’s aide Ali Nawaz Awan said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to name a new commander to lead the influential military by Friday. The appointment of Pakistan’s army chief is watched keenly because the institution wields outsized influence over the country’s politics -- particularly its foreign and defense policies. The army has also directly ruled the nuclear-armed nation for about half of its history since its creation in 1947.

Khan has publicly clashed with Sharif and the army since his ouster in April. Most recently, he blamed the prime minister, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a general in the country’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI for being behind the shooting attack on him earlier this month. All three have denied the allegation.

Khan’s main demand has been that Sharif’s administration call snap elections, which he is confident of sweeping after a series of victories in crucial by-polls.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.