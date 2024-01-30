(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court sentenced former premier Imran Khan to ten years in jail after finding him guilty of violating the nation’s secrecy laws by making a diplomatic cable public when he was in power.

Special court judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain handed down the order to the former cricket star on Tuesday, according to Khan’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen. His former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also given a 10-year jail sentence as an abettor in the same case.

The verdict will be challenged in a higher court as the trial was done “in haste, illegally”, Shaheen said in a text message. This is Khan’s second conviction after a separate court last year sentenced him to three years in jail for corruption, which also disqualifies him from contesting in elections. His sentence was later suspended by a higher court that, however, didn’t over turn his conviction.

The firebrand politician has to go through more than 170 cases and his party is also effectively barred from contesting national elections on Feb. 8. Khan has said these allegations were politically motivated and a result of his public confrontation with the military after he was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote on April 2022.

Khan has been held in jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi to face other court cases and hasn’t been seen in public since his first sentencing in August. His aides, who run his X account, posted a message asking Khan’s supporters to stay calm and “take the revenge by voting for his party” in next week’s elections.

Pakistan’s benchmark stock index fell 1.5% to close at lowest in a month after the verdict as investors assess political stability with elections around the corner. The nation’s dollar bond due April was indicated 1 cent higher to trade at about 98 cents on the dollar.

The 71-year-old politician has accused the US, his political rivals led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the military for conspiring to remove him from power — allegations all three have denied. In the days leading to the no-confidence vote against him, Khan made public a classified cable sent by Pakistan’s former ambassador in Washington.

Despite not being allowed to contest, Khan remains the most popular politician in Pakistan although his opponent Sharif has gained considerable ground since returning from self-exile last year. A Gallup opinion poll carried out last month shows approval ratings for Khan stand at 57%, slightly lower than 60% in June last year.

(Updates with closing sstocks price in the sixth paragraph)

