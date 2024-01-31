(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and his political party’s woes deepened Wednesday after a court handed him another lengthy prison sentence — his second in two days — just days before the country heads to the polls on Feb. 8.

An anti-graft court sentenced Khan and his wife to 14 years in jail for dealings related to state gifts while he was in power, according to National Accountability Bureau lawyer Muzafar Abbasi.

Khan’s party called the decision a sham on the social media platform X and said it plans to appeal the decision.

The latest verdict exacerbates Khan’s woes, who lost the premiership in 2022 after a no-confidence motion. The former cricket star accused the US, his political rivals and the country’s powerful military for conspiring to remove him from power — allegations all three have denied. Khan has has been jailed since August and his party effectively barred from contesting the national elections. Khan was sentenced to ten years in prison earlier this week for violating the nation’s secrecy laws.

Analysts questioned the timing of the verdicts, coming just days ahead of the polls. Despite the verdicts against him, Khan remains the nation’s most popular politician.

“It’s meant to deviate the swinging votes, discourage his die-hard supporters,” Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency in Islamabad, said on phone. “Many people don’t vote to a party if they see its chances to coming in power are low.”

An inquiry by the country’s graft watchdog called NAB found the 71-year-old leader and his wife bought gifts from the state treasury given by foreign dignitaries at far low price than the prescribed cost, Abbasi, the lawyer for anti-graft agency said.

The latest verdict includes a 10-year disqualification for Khan and his wife from holding public office. Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been arrested since the verdict, according to the party’s legal team.

This is Khan’s second conviction for corruption related to state gifts. A special court last year sentenced him to a three-year jail term in a similar case, banning him from holding public office for five years.

“There is no defending the sentences handed out to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana [state gift] case, said Mosharraf Zaidi, founder of Islamabad-based think tank Tabadlab, on X. “This is classic, textbook political persecution.”

