49m ago
Imran Khan Set to Appear in Pakistan Case After Arrest Warrant
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to attend a hearing after an arrest warrant was issued for not appearing in the case regarding statements made against the election commission.
Khan plans to attend the proceeding after the Election Commission of Pakistan issued the non-bailable arrest warrant on Monday, said Raoof Hasan, a spokesman for Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The leader made contemptuous public remarks against the commission and its head, according to the order.
The former prime minister who was ousted from power in April last year has seen legal challenges mount and faces more than 170 cases ranging from corruption to murder.
