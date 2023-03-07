(Bloomberg) -- Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan’s arrest warrant has been suspended and asked to attend a court hearing on March 13 where he stands accused of failing to disclose money earned from selling state gifts he received when he was in power.

A high court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrant issued last week for failing to appear in court several times, said Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan. Khan did not attend the hearing again today because of security concerns, another of his lawyers Sher Afzal Marwat told a separate court.

If he gets arrested this time, it will foment political tensions and draw his supporters to the streets — an unnecessary distraction for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government that’s struggling to shore up finances and avert a default.

Khan has been holding rallies since he was ousted from power last year, drawing tens of thousands of people in a bid to pressure the government to call for early elections. He has said 74 cases have been filed against him while Sharif has vowed to complete his term that ends in August.

An opinion survey published this week shows Khan’s popularity has more than doubled

The former cricket star plans to hold a rally in the central city of Lahore on Wednesday to restart campaigning for provincial and national elections. Police failed to arrest Khan on Sunday but received an assurance from his close party aides that he will comply with the legal process.

The court has taken up a complaint after Election Commission in October disqualified Khan from public office after finding that he had hidden money earned from selling state gifts. Khan has denied these allegations.

A team from Pakistan’s anti-graft agency also attempted to serve Khan with a notice for a separate case related to prohibited funding and money laundering but failed to meet with him, Dawn reported, citing people it did not identify. This was also the second time officials from that agency had visited Khan’s home to hand over the court summons, local media said.

How Pakistan’s Imran Khan Is Trying to Regain Power: QuickTake

--With assistance from Ismail Dilawar.

(Updates with court details in first and second paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.