(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Imran Khan took an early lead in a tightly-fought election as his main political rivals complained of rigging in a contest already tarnished by violence and widespread allegations of army interference.

With counting continuing late Wednesday, unofficial tallies from local television stations and exit polls showed Khan, the 65-year-old former cricket star and leader of the Movement for Justice party, or PTI, edging in front of jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Projections show Khan winning the most seats, but falling short of a majority needed to clinch power without a coalition.

The PML-N said it may not accept the election results after its officials were kicked out of polling stations across the country. The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Karachi-focused Muttahida Qaumi Movement also said its agents were ejected and complained of delays announcing results.

“The Election Commission needs to answer our questions as to why there is delay in announcing results and why our polling agents have been kicked out of counting process,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, a PML-N official, said during a televised news conference. “We won’t accept the results if we are not satisfied. We fear the results are being tampered with.”

However the Election Commission rejected the allegations as baseless. The parties had not provided any evidence to back up their claims, Babar Yaqoob, election commission secretary, told reporters in Islamabad.

Top Choice

Earlier election surveys show none of the top three parties winning a majority, paving the way for horse-trading to form a government. Pakistan’s powerful military -- which has ruled for much of the nation’s history -- has faced accusations during the campaign of intimidating critics and reporters to elect a pliant government. It has denied the allegations.

Khan, who has led a relentless anti-graft campaign, had the momentum heading into the election, and is seen as the military’s top choice for prime minister despite his denials. Sharif has clashed repeatedly with the military over the years and was jailed this month on corruption charges, which he is appealing.

The morning’s voting was marred by a bomb blast near a polling station in Quetta that killed 31 people and injured about 70, Waseem Baig, spokesman for Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta said by phone. In a second attack in Balochistan, the military said a convoy on election duty was hit, killing three soldiers and one poll worker, while local media reported a grenade attack in Hyderabad and an explosion in Larkana.

