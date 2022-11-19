(Bloomberg) -- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked his supporters to assemble in capital Islamabad next week in the last leg of his campaign for snap elections.

Khan, who was removed from power in a no-confidence vote in April, said he would march into the city on Nov. 26 after reaching Rawalpindi, the garrison town near Islamabad.

“This is a long campaign to win real freedom for this nation,” he said on Saturday while speaking to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s party via video message.

Khan’s supporters have continued the march to Islamabad after the former cricketer was shot at the protest campaign in Punjab in early November.

The former cricket star has described the shooting as an “assassination attempt” and blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a general in the country’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI for being behind the attack. All three have denied the allegation.

Khan’s protest, called the “real freedom movement,” is a 270-kilometer (168-mile) march from the city of Lahore. A slow-moving convoy of his party supporters -- in vehicles and on foot -- took to the streets on Oct. 28, making multiple stops en route.

