(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case where he is charged of legalizing billions of rupees of a business tycoon when he was in power in 2019. The jailed leader won’t be set free as he is serving sentence in other cases.

A two-member panel of Islamabad High Court judges accepted Khan’s appeal for bail, former leader’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, said on phone. The National Accountability Bureau alleged Khan and his wife obtained land from a real estate developer, Malik Riaz, in return for legalizing equivalent to $240 million funds that were retrieved from the UK’s National Crime Agency

The decision gives some relief to Khan who has seen legal and political challenges after his relations turned sour with the nation’s powerful military that led to his removal from power in a parliamentary vote in 2022. He is in jail since August after he was found guilty in four different cases from corruption to misuse of power and violating the Islamic wedding rules. Khan denies all the charges.

Khan’s conviction in two of these cases has been suspended by courts.

Though Khan was not eligible to participate in national elections held in Feb., his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-backed candidates unexpectedly won the most parliamentary seats after a vote marred by allegations of rigging.

