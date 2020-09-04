(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump released a letter to anti-abortion leaders Thursday, echoing a similar move in 2016. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with the wives of her husband’s two opponents to get out the vote. And six more key states will send out mail-in ballots in the coming days.

There are 60 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump’s Voter Pitch Puts Fear Ahead of Fortune: Balance of Power

Trump Push for TikTok Fee Confounds Washington Security Experts

North Carolina’s Breakneck Growth Makes It a Senate Battleground

Trump Denies Account of Him Disparaging U.S. War Dead, McCain

Trump Sends Open Letter to Anti-Abortion Leaders

Trump sent an open letter to leaders of the anti-abortion movement Thursday, echoing a similar move that helped him consolidate support in 2016.

In the letter, available on the Trump campaign website, Trump claims that he has been the “most pro-life president in our nation’s history,” noting his judicial appointments, his address to the annual March for Life rally and several policy moves.

The letter pledges that in a second term, Trump would fully defund Planned Parenthood, appoint more conservative judges and work to have Congress pass three bills restricting abortion.

“With your help, I will win re-election, ensuring we have another four years to fight in the trenches for unborn children and their mothers,” he writes.

The letter also accuses Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, of “abortion extremism,” falsely claiming that Biden supports “infanticide,” or killing an infant after it is born.

Trump sent a similar letter to anti-abortion leaders in September of 2016, which helped firm up support among conservative voters, along with two lists of judges that he said he would consider naming to the Supreme Court.

Michelle Obama Teams Up With Cindy McCain, Ann Romney on Voting Special

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with the two women who almost had her title in an effort to get out the vote.

A TV special partly organized by Obama’s When We All Vote group in mid-September will feature Ann Romney, wife of Utah Senator Mitt Romney, and Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Senator John McCain.

The hour-long special, “VOMO: Vote or Miss Out,” will feature appearances from comedians Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell and Jay Leno; radio host Charlamagne tha God; rapper 2 Chainz; model Kaia Gerber and actress Scarlett Johansson, among others. It will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.

Romney’s husband, the only Senate Republican to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial, has said that he will not vote for the president in November. McCain spoke at the Democratic National Convention about her husband’s friendship with Biden.

The special will also feature two Republicans who have been critical of Trump: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

More Mail-In Ballots Headed Out Soon

As North Carolina officially kicks off 2016 voting by sending out the nation’s first mail-in ballots today, several other battlegrounds are poised to join it in the coming days.

Under state laws, Pennsylvania will begin mailing out ballots as early as Monday, Sept. 14; Wisconsin on Thursday, Sept. 17; Georgia, Michigan and Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 19; and Florida as early as Thursday, Sept. 24, according to information compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Arizona will not send out mail-in ballots until early October.

Justin Levitt, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University tracking election-related lawsuits, said that once a state starts sending out ballots, any undecided legal cases related to ballot designs or which candidates will appear on the ballot will be on hold until after the election.

Coming Up:

Biden will travel to Michigan on Wednesday, while Jill Biden visits Minnesota.

Trump is planning to hold a high-dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas on Sept. 13.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.