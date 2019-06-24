(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s thriftiness, which stands in contrast to others struggling with bloated budget deficits, is exposing the country to other longer-term problems.

The country of 8 million runs surpluses every year and its debt ratio is far below a level that would even begin to raise alarm bells. In fact, critics warn that the aversion to leverage risks making life harder than necessary, with wide-ranging economic implications.

It looks like a model of fiscal prudence in a world drowning in debt. The IMF estimates total global public and private borrowing exceeds $180 trillion, more than twice global GDP. Central banks and others have long fretted about the ability of companies to cover payments and governments straining their coffers to the point of default.

Switzerland stands in contrast, with debt-to-GDP ratio of just 40%. That’s dwarfed by the neighboring euro area, where the measure in one country -- Italy -- is so high it’s put the entire region on edge.

Yet rather than just extolling the virtues of Switzerland’s approach, both the IMF and the OECD have pointed out that the severity of its stance risks hurting potential growth. The former used its most recent annual health-check of the country to urge “a bit more stimulus,” saying that the opportunity cost of foregoing the spending was cumulative over time.

With productivity growth low, Switzerland’s ageing society and the global shift toward automation are likely to increase demands on public resources, including education, healthcare and the pension system. Surplus funds should target these looming problems and not be used for cutting taxes, the IMF said.

Investment could also free up more workers, where low unemployment has created a squeeze in some sectors.

The OECD recommends investment in more affordable daycare for children to get more women working full time, which would help alleviate the labor-market crunch.

“There’s scope to raise long-term growth in Switzerland,” said Christine Lewis, an economist at the OECD in Paris. “Make spending more growth friendly and more effective.’’

Just as in Germany, another country chided for its frugality, federal spending in Switzerland is reined in by a constitutionally mandated debt brake. In business cycle upswings, spending has to be lower than income, allowing for a rainy day buffer. But officials have chosen to go beyond those requirements and reduce the absolute debt level.

Even with growth in Switzerland and elsewhere slowing, the government remains reluctant to offer some stimulus, even with 10-year borrowing costs below zero. It says that public spending isn’t the best reaction to shocks from abroad.

According to Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research and a long-time debt-brake critic, spending on education and public investment creates large multipliers that justify the action in the long term.

IMF Mission Chief Rachel van Elkan takes a similar view.

“Every year that there is foregone income that tends to grow,” she said when visiting Bern earlier this year. “Delay does have implications. So even though the amount we’re talking about in one year is relatively small, it adds up.”

