In Anthem-Cigna ‘Soap Opera,’ Judge Awards Damages to Neither

(Bloomberg) -- A Delaware judge rebuffed efforts by both Cigna Corp. and Anthem Inc. to collect billions over their failed merger, saying Cigna had breached its obligations but the merger was likely to have been blocked anyway.

“Despite high-profile protagonists, a sprawling record, and billions of dollars in damages claims, this is a breach of contract case,” Chancery Court Judge Travis Laster wrote in his opinion issued Monday.

Laster had urged the companies in a November hearing to end their “corporate soap opera.”

The case is In Re Anthem-Cigna Merger Litigation, 2017-0114, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.