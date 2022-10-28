(Bloomberg) -- Fueled by dark money and donations from deep-pocketed contributors, including Charles Schwab and Fred Eychaner, groups seeking to sway control of the US Senate in next month’s elections are raking in money at a furious pace in the final stretch.

The Democratic-allied Senate Majority PAC, a political action committee, out-raised its Republican counterpart in the first 19 days of October, $49 million to $26 million, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Its biggest donation was $20 million from Majority Forward, an allied political nonprofit that doesn’t disclose its donors. In addition to that dark money, the PAC got $8 million from Eychaner, the chairman of Newsweb Corp., and $1 million each from Netflix Corp. Chairman Reed Hastings and Chamath Palihapitiya, co-founder of Social Capital Ventures Inc.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which has close ties to the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, raised $26 million and headed into the Nov. 8 elections with $40 million in cash on hand, $8 million more than its Democratic counterpart.

Hedge fund manager Paul Singer and Schwab, co-chairman of Charles Schwab Corp., each donated $3 million to the Republican-aligned group, while Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman Stephen Schwarzman and investment banker Warren Stephens each gave $2 million. Home Depot Inc. co-founder Kenneth Langone gave $1 million.

The money comes as the parties battle for control of the evenly divided Senate, where Democrats currently have control thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Republicans, who need to flip one seat to take control, are targeting Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is facing off against Republican football great Herschel Walker, and Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who’s running against Republican Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general.

Democrats are hoping they can capture an open seat held by a retiring Republican. In Ohio, Democratic Representative Tim Ryan is pitted against Republican JD Vance while in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, is running against celebrity physician Mehmet Oz.

Vance and Oz, like Walker and Laxalt, have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who opened his war chest in October to help his favored candidates. Make America Great Again Inc., a political action committee created by Trump’s allies, raised $32 million, including $20 million from Trump’s Save America leadership PAC.

Other PAC spending on Senate races also saw big checks. Casino magnate Stephen Wynn gave $2 million to Our American Century, which is focusing its late spending on Senate races, with its biggest expenditures aimed at helping Oz in Pennsylvania and Walker in Georgia.

Super PACs focused on House races also saw big receipts. The Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC, which raised $22 million and had $67 million for the final stretch before voters go to the polls, got a $7 million check from Eychaner and $2.5 million from Renaissance Technologies founder James Simons. Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, gave $1 million.

Its Republican counterpart, the Congressional Leadership Fund, raised $24 million, powered by $5 million donations from billionaire Thomas Peterffy, the chairman of Interactive Brokers Inc., and investor Timothy Mellon. Schwab gave it $2 million. The PAC entered the final stretch with $58 million cash on hand.

Republicans need to pick up six seats to take control of the House, which they are expected to do. Senate control is a toss up, according to polling.

