(Bloomberg) -- Pressure is mounting in China’s labor market, at least if you go by how often people are looking for jobs online.

Frequency of searches for the term “find a job” surged to the highest ever in April, according to an index compiled by the nation’s dominant search engine Baidu Inc., which handles billions of searches a day. Google is not accessible for most Internet users in China due to government censorship.

That adds to evidence of job market stress already showing up in the official economic data: the employment sub-gauge of the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index tumbled to the lowest level since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in May, and that sub-index of the non-manufacturing gauge also sank to the worst in more than three years.

Jobs are a red line issue for China’s leadership, which is extremely sensitive to any social unrest that large-scale unemployment could trigger. Last month, China established a leading group headed by a vice-premier to support employment and vowed to “defend the bottom line of avoiding massive lay-offs.” Top economic officials unusually request provinces keep migrant workers in their work locations and avoid them returning to hometowns “in large waves.”

