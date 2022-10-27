(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump dug into his $92 million war chest, the largest in the Republican Party, and sent $20 million in October to an allied super PACPAC that’s supporting Senate candidates he’s endorsed, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, donated the money to Make America Great Again Inc., which raised $32.1 million in the first 19 days of October. Make America Great Again also received $8.9 million from a dormant super PACPAC set up by Trump allies in 2021 and $1.5 million from conservative donor Timothy Mellon.

Make America Great Again has booked $13.5 million in advertising so far according to AdImpact, which tracks political spending. It’s made seven-figure ad buys in Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania with the Nov. 8 elections fast approaching. In each state, candidates endorsed by Trump are lagging their Democratic opponents in fundraising.

The spending in Arizona, where Blake Masters has been narrowing the polling lead held by Senator Mark Kelly, the Democratic incumbent, might have the greatest impact. The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PACPAC with ties to Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, cut its spending in Arizona to concentrate on other battleground races.

The donation from Save America dwarfs Trump’s spending on behalf of other candidates. He has endorsed more than 280 people running in federal, state, local and international elections since leaving office, but Save America has given $910,500, spread among 181 candidates. That’s a fraction of the money he’s raised. By law, his PAC can give no more than $5,000 per election to a federal campaign.

Allies of the former president set up Make America Great Again to provide independent expenditures on behalf of candidates. Unlike direct contributions, under federal law those expenditures can be made in unlimited amounts.

The donation is the biggest that Trump’s leadership PAC has made since he formed it shortly after his loss in the 2020 election. Save America has donated $4.1 million to a handful of federal Super PACs that backed various primary candidates he endorsed, and $2.8 million to Take Back Georgia, which supported former Senator David Perdue’s unsuccessful Republican primary challenge to Governor Brian Kemp.

It also gave $1 million donations to America First Policy Institute, a think tank staffed with officials from Trump’s administration, and to the Conservative Partnership Institute, which is led by Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff.

Trump remains a prolific fundraiser. He’s taken in $161 million in the current election cycle through Sept. 30, second only to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who raised $164 million. But as Trump’s legal troubles have mounted, the cost of raising that money has risen.

The former president spent 91 cents to raise a dollar in the third quarter, according to his FEC filings.

The high-cost, low-margin fundraising came as his legal problems mounted following revelations from the House Select Committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by his supporters at the US Capitol.

In August, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort August government documents that allegedly included classified material, and he faces a civil suit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing him, three of his adult children and his company of business fraud.

