(Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund manager involved in a multi-million dollar pay dispute with his former employer, Evolution Capital Management, denied claims by the company that he engaged in misconduct following revelations of a criminal investigation into improper block trading.

Robert Gagliardi, who is based in London, and ECM have been embroiled in a legal fight that led to public disclosures about his involvement in a long-running probe by prosecutors in New York and federal regulators into coordinated buying and selling of big blocks of stock to influence prices.

In a suit filed in New York state court, ECM accused Gagliardi of engaging in “lies and misconduct” related to the probe and demanded he return about $6 million in bonus. Gagliardi, who was fired in March, is suing ECM in the UK and seeks $7.5 million in discretionary bonus payments he says he is still owed, according to the company.

Gagliardi’s attorneys said ECM’s claims are “a transparent power play to overburden a former employee in his effort to seek compensation,” according to a motion they filed Dec. 12 to dismiss the New York suit. The misconduct allegations are false, his lawyers said.

“To the contrary, ECM continued to employ Mr. Gagliardi, paid him a $5.96 million bonus and offered him a $50 million investment” to establish a new hedge fund before he left the company, according to the filing.

Gagliardi said the ECM complaint should be dismissed because his original suit in the UK is already pending and the dispute does not belong in a New York court. ECM is based in Nevada and Gagliardi lives and works in the UK, according to the filing.

“This court has no long-arm jurisdiction over Mr. Gagliardi here,” his attorneys wrote.

Federal prosecutors in New York and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have been investigating how Wall Street bankers work with hedge funds and other buyers to privately carry out stock sales big enough to move prices.

Morgan Stanley is the only major company to have disclosed a probe into its block-trading business earlier this year. Bloomberg reported in February that the US Justice Department had sought communications involving more than a dozen professionals at Wall Street firms, including at Morgan Stanley and some of its key clients.

In its complaint filed last month, ECM claimed US Marshals seized Gagliardi’s mobile phone last year. The firm accused him of initially lying about it and then later saying his phone had been seized “in connection with a federal criminal investigation into Gagliardi and his block-trading practices,” according to the lawsuit.

ECM, founded by Michael Lerch, said it received a subpoena from the SEC earlier this year that was “clearly focused in large part upon Gagliardi.”

According to Gagliardi’s filing, even months after ECM knew of the block-trading probe, it had offered to invest in his new venture.

