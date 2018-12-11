In His Own Tweets: What India's New Central Bank Governor Thinks

(Bloomberg) -- India’s new central bank governor Shaktikanta Das is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to the outgoing chief Urjit Patel who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews.

For a glimpse of his views on key economic themes, here’s a selection of tweets from Das in the past few months. His Twitter handle is @DasShaktikanta

On Budget Gaps

“Strong commitment to fiscal deficit target will have a positive impact on bond yields, inflation and currency value. Need further measures for boosting exports, liberalization of foreign direct investments, adjustment or refund of GST credit accumulation, etc," he tweeted on Sept. 16 when India was being buffeted by rising oil prices and the rupee was dropping amid worries about a widening trade deficit and concerns about budget targets.

On Macro Economy

“India’s macro economic numbers are its biggest insurance against global uncertainties. These numbers need to be further strengthened. Deficit and debt targets should continue to be the main focus," he tweeted on Sept 13.

On Banking

“With current macro economic numbers no need for offshore NRI bonds etc. RBI’s reserves are still around $400 billion. Focus should continue on steadying the banking sector," he tweeted on Sept. 16

On Global Headwinds

“Emerging economies need to be prepared for prolonged global headwinds, emanating from the U.S. Fed rate hikes, intensifying trade conflicts, volatile oil prices and sanctions. Fiscal policies should remain prudent and monetary policy in sync with the curve," he wrote on Oct. 15

On Central Banks

“Central banks across countries have a very critical role at the current juncture. The challenge is to try and read the situation and take decisive steps in pursuit of their multiple responsibilities," he tweeted on Oct. 18

On India’s Competitiveness

“Huge improvement in India’s global ranking in Ease of Doing Business report of the World Bank. This will enhance competitiveness of Indian economy and generate higher investments, both domestic and foreign," he tweeted on Oct. 31

To contact the reporter on this story: Anirban Nag in Mumbai at anag8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, ;Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.