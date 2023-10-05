(Bloomberg) -- A gap in a protective guardrail may have contributed to a deadly bus crash near Venice earlier this week, raising new questions over Italy’s aging infrastructure.

An investigation into the causes of the accident that killed 21 people has not yet been completed, but authorities are focusing on a roughly 2-meter (6.6-foot) missing section of guardrail near where the bus plunged off a bridge.

The opening is “an access gap for maintenance,” Renato Boraso, a city official responsible for mobility, told daily la Repubblica. The overall guardrail is compliant with regulations, he said, though it is old and due for renovation.

A tourist bus with passengers including a group of visitors from Ukraine and several other countries caught fire after falling from the overpass near the Mestre railway station on the mainland across from Venice late Tuesday. Two children were among the dead.

The bus driver may have suffered from the onset of a sudden health problem that led to the accident, regional Governor Luca Zaia has said on Facebook. Than the bus fell from the gap in the barriers, the local official said.

The tragedy has again shined the spotlight on Italy’s outdated infrastructure, which has drawn scrutiny ever since the 2018 Morandi bridge collapse in Genoa. Safety checks in the wake of that accident have led to a series of temporary closures and emergency works on bridges and tunnels across the country.

Venice, which attracts millions of visitors from around the world, has seen a tourist boom in 2023, with about 2.5 million visitors in the first quarter of the year. The city recently approved a daily entrance fee in a bid to regulate the flow of tourists and to protect its ecosystem and cultural heritage.

