In New York City, 59% of Eligible Students Have Been Vaccinated

In New York City schools, 59% of students 5 and older had been vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose as of Feb 22.

Manhattan reported the highest rate among boroughs with 72% dosed, followed by Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, according to data released by the New York City Department of Education, which plans to update the numbers every two weeks. Staten Island had the worst rate, 47%.

The figures underscore remaining hurdles in protecting the nation’s largest district, with a student body of roughly 1 million, even as cases are low and officials begin to unwind virus precautions.

“In the coming months, we are working with our partner health care agencies on an outreach campaign to encourage vaccination in the communities with the lowest rates,” said Nathaniel Styer, press secretary for the department.

