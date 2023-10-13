(Bloomberg) -- The Oct. 7 raid by Palestinian militants took Israel’s government and intelligence services by surprise. As authorities scrambled to muster a response to the biggest attack in years, the Hamas gunmen who had poured into southern Israel by land, sea and air killed 1,300 Israelis, mostly unarmed civilians, in several villages, military bases and a desert rave, and took dozens of others hostage.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a crushing campaign against Hamas, which rules Gaza and is committed to Israel’s destruction. The tiny coastal enclave is now under a complete blockade. More than 1,500 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes. And on Friday, half the population of about 2 million was told to leave northern areas and move south as Israel appeared to be preparing for a ground offensive that risks drawing in other enemies including Hezbollah.

Scenes of carnage on both sides is outraging civilians in the region and beyond. This week, competing demonstrations were held in countries around the world. Here’s a look at some of them.

