In Pictures: French Rioters Return to Streets to Protest Macron

(Bloomberg) -- French police put down a fourth week of protests on Saturday, arresting some 1,000 people around the nation who continued to challenge President Emmanuel Macron and his policies.

Thirty people including three security officers were injured as fires, road blocks and hurled stones were matched by tear gas and water cannons from police behind shields and barriers.

