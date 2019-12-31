From an inter-provincial pipeline battle, to Canada's legalization of recreational cannabis, to Alberta's crude crisis, and treacherous trade negotiations, there has been no shortage of business headlines this year.

As 2018 winds down, take a look at some of the year's biggest stories in pictures:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Suncor CEO Steve Williams, left, tour Suncor's Fort Hills facility near Fort McMurray, Alta., on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier John Horgan, left, and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, sit in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill for a meeting on the deadlock over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in Ottawa on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford holds a rally to speak about Hydro One in Toronto on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

(Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Stelco in Hamilton on Friday, June 29, 2018 where she met with employees in the cold rolling plant and announced the government's latest efforts in response to US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Airbus CEO and President Tom Enders, left, and Bombardier CEO and President Alain Bellemarewear jerseys from the Montreal Canadiens and Stade Toulousain during an event at Bombardier's assembly plant in Mirabel, Que., Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, left to right, passes a bag with the first legal cannabis for recreation use sold in Canada to Nikki Rose and Ian Power at the Tweed shop on Water Street in St. John's N.L. at 12:01 am NDT on Wednesday October 17, 2018. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

Protesters outside an event Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Jerry Dias, president of UNIFOR, the union representing the workers of Oshawa's General Motors car assembly plant, speaks to the workers at the union headquarters, in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexico's president, from front left, U.S. president Donald Trump, and Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, sign a new North American trade pact as Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Mexico's secretary of economy, from back left, Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative, and Chrystia Freeland, Canada's minister of foreign affairs, stand at the G-20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg)