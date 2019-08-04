(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s ruling military council signed a deal with its political opposition outlining how they’ll share power in a three-year transitional government, the latest step toward democracy after President Omar al-Bashir’s overthrow.

The two sides inked the so-called constitutional declaration Sunday in the capital, Khartoum. The African Union’s envoy to Sudan, Mohamed el-Hassan Lebatt, said at the ceremony that a final version will be signed Aug. 17, without describing how it will differ.

The accord, which defines the relationships between branches of the transitional government, is the latest to be reached by Sudan’s opposition and military rulers since officers seized control of Africa’s third-largest country in April. Demonstrators have pressed on with their demands for civilian rule amid sporadic violence; a June crackdown on a Khartoum sit-in left more than 100 people dead, while at least eight protesters including schoolchildren were shot dead in a regional capital last week.

The military council has denied ordering a clampdown and says it’s prepared to surrender power. Under a first power-sharing deal agreed to in July, the transitional government will comprise an 11-member joint civilian-military council, a cabinet made up of technocrats, and a legislative council.

The series of “partial deals” may be a tactic by Sudan’s rulers to placate the African Union and others who are demanding a swift transition, according to Salah Aldoma, a professor of international relations at Omdurman Islamic University in Khartoum’s twin city. He said the council could be buying time to resolve key issues such as the role of a powerful government militia that controls Sudan’s main cities.

The AU, which suspended Sudan from the bloc’s activities after June’s violence, has played a prominent role in negotiations, as has the European Union.

