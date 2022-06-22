In Singapore, You Need $75K Just for the Right to Own a Car

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of ownership for new cars in Singapore just got even more expensive.

Bids for open category certificates of entitlement (COE), which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used for larger cars, set a new record of S$104,400 ($75,119) in June’s second round of bidding. That’s a cost incurred before purchasing the actual car.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B also reached a new record of S$106,001, making the previous record set on June 8 short-lived, as prices for private transport in Singapore skyrocket amid inflationary pressures.

Pump prices in the city-state have also been on an upward trend following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with concerns over the European conflicts to create further uncertainties, the CNA reported.

Source: Land Transport Authority, Singapore

Note: Category A and B vehicles are inclusive of electric vehicles

