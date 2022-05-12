(Bloomberg) -- Is London having another moment? Shaken by Brexit, hurt by the pandemic, threatened by new ways of working and a worsening cost-of-living crisis, it remains the beating heart of European finance and a key player on the global scene. World-class cultural venues are getting back on their feet after Covid-19. The City of London is reinventing itself for the age of work-from-home, chasing new markets in crypto and green investing while trying to build new global relationships as it redefines ties with its European neighbors.

Every week, Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua and David Merritt go behind the scenes in the Square Mile and beyond, uncovering the stories and speaking to the people that matter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.