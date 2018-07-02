(Bloomberg) -- Just getting to the Hamptons can make you feel like a VIP, but once the chopper has landed, there are so many higher rungs of status to attain -- club membership, an invite to that dinner party, employing the private pastry chef whose confections undo the skinniest guests.

On Saturday night, another kind of VIP gathered at the Nature Conservancy on Long Island’s annual benefit -- one seeking to protect the most basic pleasures of the East End’s air, water and soil.

If there was any question of how to become part of the group, Nancy Kelley, the conservancy’s executive director, provided instructions with a V-I-P mnemonic.

“Vote for clean water ballot initiatives when they appear, install septic systems that don’t pollute with nitrogen -- the county has a rebate program -- and plant native species and change the way you take care of your lawns,” Kelley said.

Among her audience: Evercore founder Roger Altman; Alan Cohen, the former Goldman Sachs compliance chief who’s now advising the Securities and Exchange Commission; Philippe Dauman, ex-CEO of Viacom; Jeff Kovach, co-chief investment officer at Arsenal Capital Partners; Tritium Partners dealmaker James Maxfield; and Andy Hunt, a Warby Parker founder behind venture capital firm Elephant.

The party raised about $1 million and took place at the end of a hot, sunny day in a not exactly rustic setting. A windmill sculpture stood motionless on the conservancy’s grounds in East Hampton, recently transplanted from a Further Lane mansion. Under the shade of a tree, Steve Kroft of CBS’s “60 Minutes," loaded up on oysters and spilled cocktail sauce on his tie.

The paella dinner took place under a spiffy Sperry tent decorated with tomato plants and bouquets of elephant garlic scapes. The decorator: Lilee Fell, a sailor who recently proved her mettle on a trip from St. Tropez to the Canary Islands.

Ken Wong, chief operating officer of Related Cos., said he committed to the conservancy after spending two years working in China, where “you could no longer be comfortable with the food, could not drink out of the faucet, didn’t feel safe taking a shower.” Moving back to New York, he and his wife found a new appreciation for the South Fork’s natural resources, including their home’s tall-grass meadow.

“When you live in a place this beautiful, and you enjoy things like eating local produce and seafood, walking in the woods, swimming in the ocean, you have to get involved in protecting that quality of life," Wong said.

Others have come to the cause after seeing havoc in their backyards, as at Georgica Pond, one of the toniest bodies of water in the Hamptons, on which Steven Spielberg and Ronald Perelman have homes.

“It got easier when the algae showed up," said John Wainwright, a lawyer and conservancy board member.

Another rallying point was when a dog -- a Russell Terrier -- got into the pond and died, said Sara Davison, the executive director of Friends of Georgica Pond Foundation.

The foundation recently gave $300,000 to the town of East Hampton to help buy the land where Lauren Hutton and Bianca Jagger once partied at the nightclub Swamp. But having access to the checkbooks of billionaires doesn’t solve every problem.

“Politics are more difficult than money,” said Wainwright, alluding to officials from the town, Suffolk County, New York State and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others. “To get alignment with this number of politicians, even though it’s a really good cause, it’s very hard."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and East Hampton Town Councilman Jeffrey Bragman rubbed elbows with guests at the conservancy’s benefit, where local business owners were honored. They included Karen and Fred Lee of Sang Lee Farms and Charlotte and Bruce Sasso of Stuart’s Seafood Market, who’d grilled sea bass caught that morning off Montauk.

“My husband and I didn’t grow up expecting to be fishmongers," Charlotte Sasso said. “But we were drawn to the challenge and satisfaction of selling products so real."

To contact the reporter on this story: Amanda Gordon in New York at agordon01@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pierre Paulden at ppaulden@bloomberg.net, Melissa Karsh, Steven Crabill

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.