(Bloomberg) -- “In the Heights,” a vibrant musical about life in New York City’s Washington Heights, will test whether movie fans are ready to return to theaters for a feel-good experience after weeks of box-office domination by monster and horror films.

The Warner Bros. film, with music from “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, is forecast to generate about $24 million in domestic ticket sales, according to Boxoffice Pro. Combined with the new Sony Pictures movie “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” weekend revenue for theaters may the second best since March 2020.

That’ll be more good news for the recovering box office, which is still running far below pre-pandemic levels. It will also show how audiences respond to a movie that’s available for free on a streaming service the same day it hits cinemas. “In the Heights” is on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers.

“Audiences have embraced the big-screen experience, and, as it turns out, enjoy having small screen options as well,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at researcher Comscore Inc.

Theaters operators are getting a read on who’s ready to return after a troubling year and a half enduring the Covid-19 pandemic. A Fandango survey of 1,300 movie fans who plan to see “In the Heights” showed 97% were especially looking forward to an upbeat picture celebrating culture. Nearly as many were looking forward to seeing more Latinos on screen, with the film’s focus on a largely Dominican neighborhood.

Only 4% of people planning to see “In the Heights” said they had visited the theater since the start of the pandemic. Fandango, an online ticket seller, is mostly owned by Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal. Warner Bros., part of AT&T Inc., has a minority stake.

Most of the big films released by studios in recent weeks have been monster or horror movies, or at least action pictures with heavy fighting scenes. Those films will round out the remaining top spots at the box office this weekend.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the hit Paramount Pictures sci-fi thriller released in May, may generate $10.5 million over the weekend, while another Warner Bros. film “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” could take in $9.4 million in its second weekend, according to Boxoffice Pro.

Overall, the top 10 films could generate up to $80 million in weekend sales, the highest estimate from Boxoffice Pro. That’s as much as 23% more than last weekend’s $65.5 million, which was the second-best weekend of the pandemic era. Year-to-date receipts for North American theaters continue to trail a year ago, according to Comscore.

