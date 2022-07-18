Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- You could argue that crypto is no stranger to a recession — in fact, it was the financial crisis of 2008 that birthed the idea of Bitcoin in the first place. But this recession is a little different: In the decade or so since that formative Bitcoin whitepaper, crypto has experienced spectacular growth. Rising prices last fall led to investor FOMO, or fear of missing out. But now, after this year’s heavy losses, investors who entered the digital asset class during its “bull market” are in the grip of crypto winter and reevaluating their entire relationships with the digital coin. For more on this shift from FOMO to oh no, Bloomberg reporter Claire Ballentine joins this episode.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.