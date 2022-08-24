In the US, How Long You Live Depends on Which State You Live In

(Bloomberg) -- Americans born in Hawaii live nine years longer, on average, than Mississippi natives, according to a government report that highlights wide state-to-state disparities in health and longevity.

Life expectancy at birth was shortest in many southern US states, with Mississippi coming in last at just under 72 years, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Hawaii ranked highest with a life expectancy of almost 81 years.

With the highest health-care costs per capita in the world, life expectancy is a sore spot for the US. The country ranks 40th in longevity overall, just behind Turkey and ahead of Ecuador, according to 2020 data from the World Health Organization.

Hawaii lags behind global leader Japan, where newborns can expect to live more than 84 years, while Mississippi’s life expectancy of 71.9 years is comparable to countries such as Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala and Bolivia.

Low life expectancy in the US South has been linked to poverty and physical inactivity.

People living in western and northeastern states tend to have longer lives, according to the report. Washington state, which placed second to Hawaii with a life expectancy of 79.2 years, was the US’s most healthy in a recent ranking that looked at factors including rates of obesity, smoking, exercise frequency and binge drinking.

Men fared more poorly than women in the hardest-hit states, according to the CDC analysis. For example, Mississippi men are expected to live less than 69 years, while women live more than 75. US women overall live about 5.7 years longer than men, according to the CDC.

Overall US life expectancy shortened by 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020, to 77 years. One important factor was the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected countries worldwide. Another was more specific to the US: the epidemic of opioid abuse that killed an estimated 75,673 Americans in the 12-month period ending in April 2021.

New Yorkers suffered the biggest year-to-year decline in life expectancy in the CDC study, dropping to 77.7 years in 2020 from 80.7 in 2019.

