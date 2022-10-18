(Bloomberg) -- Listen to In Trust on iHeart, Apple Podcast, Spotify

In Trust is an investigative podcast from Bloomberg News and iHeartMedia. This is the eighth episode in the series and we encourage you to listen to the story from the beginning. Find previous episodes here. A transcript of this episode is available.

When Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear took the podium last summer to deliver his inauguration speech, he didn't have anything written down. What he did know was that his nation was at a crossroads.

Listen to this podcast.

That’s because of a landmark Supreme Court decision two years earlier — a ruling in the McGirt v. Oklahoma case that the Muscogee Nation Reservation had never been disestablished. It was considered the biggest win for tribal sovereignty in decades — a decision that paved the way for other tribal nations in the state to get their reservations recognized by the court, too.

But the state of Oklahoma wasn’t happy with that decision. In the months that followed, its governor, Kevin Stitt, painted a dire portrait of its impact on everyday residents. In another case, Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, the state argued to restore some of its authority in certain criminal matters. That case, too, went to the Supreme Court. And days before Standing Bear’s speech, the highest court in the land ruled in favor of Oklahoma, effectively limiting the impact of its earlier McGirt decision.

So when Standing Bear addressed his people after winning another term in office, the stakes were clear to him, he said later in an interview. The state’s current leaders were willing to do whatever it took to assert their dominion over tribal nations. The Osage Nation had to act.

That’s why, Standing Bear says, he called on the Osage Nation to do something big: Take over the management of its mineral estate, after more than a century of those duties falling to the US government.

The Supreme Court rulings leave more work to be done: hashing out the specifics of where the state’s influence ends and tribal jurisdictions begin. A big voice in those discussions will be Oklahoma’s next attorney general. In all likelihood, that will be the Republican nominee, Gentner Drummond, whose family has nearly 150 years of history with the Osage Nation. Drummond says he wants to bridge the divide between the state and tribal nations.

“We hope Gentner Drummond will work with us,” Standing Bear said in an interview. “But we are very aware of his views and his history.”

Episode eight uncovers pieces of that history, and how Osage leaders and a member of the Drummond family are poised once again to bend fates and fortunes in Osage County.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.