As many as 80,000 births by Ukraine women are expected in the next three months without access to sufficient medical care because of Russia’s military invasion, according to the World Health Organization.

An estimated 1.7 million people, mostly women and children, have been displaced by the war, and as many as 1,000 births a week are anticipated with many mothers lacking proper maternal care and facilities, the WHO said Tuesday.

WHO Europe Regional Director, Hans Kluge, said the invasion had created Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis in 75 years. The WHO is delivering medical supplies and services amid the conflict even as diplomatic efforts have failed to provide safe routes in some areas.

“A life-changing experience can become a life-threatening experience,” Isabel Yordi Aguirre, Technical Officer, Gender and Health for the WHO’s European regional office, said during an online briefing Tuesday.

The WHO has 2 shipments totaling 76 metric tons of medical supplies in transit in Ukraine. The UN organization said it had confirmed 16 attacks on health facilities, supplies and equipment in Ukraine resulting in at least nine deaths and many more injuries.

Supplies of oxygen remain at critically low levels and Ukraine has continued surveillance and reporting of Covid-19 cases and deaths. It reported 731 Covid-19 deaths to the WHO last week.

