(Bloomberg) -- Infighting in Zimbabwe’s opposition has revealed the impact of the calamitous collapse of the country’s currency.

Defending his decision to stay in his post as mayor of the country’s second-biggest city rather than resign from the Citizens Coalition for Change along with leader Nelson Chamisa, David Coltart said he was paid the equivalent of $25 a month. In fact he is paid half of that.

Senior members of Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party, who’ve refused to step down have faced accusations of being more concerned about their paychecks than their political ideals. Chamisa said the CCC had been infiltrated by the ruling party and had accepted the result of last year’s election, which he, and most observers, said was riven with irregularities.

“To be clear I am not complaining because I knew what I was getting into before being elected,” wrote David Coltart, the Mayor of Bulawayo on X on Monday. “But just don’t let it be said that I am in it for the money.”

Coltart is paid in Zimbabwe dollars. While the country’s local unit traded at parity with the US currency in early 2019, this year’s more than 40% decline in the Zimbabwe dollar has seen the official rate deteriorate to 10,830 to the greenback, meaning that Coltart’s calculation is a month out of date. He actually gets paid less than $13 a month.

By comparison the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is paid about $195,000 annually while the Mayor of Bristol, a UK city with a similar population to Bulawayo’s 650,000 people, gets roughly $109,000.

