Inclusion of India to JPMorgan Index Pushed to 2023, Reuters Reports

(Bloomberg) -- India’s inclusion into JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging markets index may be delayed to early next year, Reuters reported, citing people it didn’t name.

The inclusion got delayed as India still needs to address some operational issues, the report said.

Bonds and the currency pared gains after the report. The yield on 10-year bonds climbed to as high as 7.38% from 7.27% earlier. The rupee traded at 81.5975 per dollar, compared with 81.45 earlier.

READ: Russia’s Exclusion May Pave Way for India into Global Index

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.