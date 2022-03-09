(Bloomberg) -- Australian workers’ wage rises are failing to keep pace with inflation, pinching voters’ incomes and creating a political headache for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he bids for a come-from-behind election win.

“Cost of living will be one of the big election issues,” said John Hawkins at the Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society. “People are being squeezed and they fear interest rates will begin rising next.”

Australia is one of the few developed economies where wage growth is stuck in the low-2%s, an anomaly made starker by headline inflation running at 3.5%. That’s likely to climb toward 4% or even 5% in coming months as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.

It’s a conundrum for Morrison, who must hold an election by the end of May, and wants to campaign on his preferred territory of economic management. The government has a good story to tell, but the message is diluted somewhat by falling real wages and soaring gasoline prices.

The opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, is campaigning on a pledge to boost wages. It proposes to close the gender pay gap, currently at 22.8%, and tackle “wage theft,” where firms underpay staff.

The government notes it has boosted household income via tax cuts and childcare subsidies. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also highlights the relatively benign local price pressures, compared with the U.S., where inflation is the hottest in 40 years.

GDP data last week also showed labor costs are on the rise, Frydenberg told reporters after the release. “I expect that wages will go up,” he said.

Economists also expect wages will break out of their stasis amid a tightening labor market. But that’s unlikely before the election, given what the Reserve Bank calls “inertia” in the wage setting process.

“Inflation will be reducing real wages to some extent over the next five or six months. I think that is inevitable,” said Bob Gregory, a former member of the RBA’s board and a professor of economics at the Australian National University.

In the government’s favor is 13-year low unemployment of 4.2% and job vacancies at a pandemic-era high. In addition, the A$2.2 trillion ($1.6 trillion) economy is growing solidly, underpinned by strong consumer spending and improving business confidence.

But that strong momentum together with the flare-up in inflation has fueled talk of interest rate hikes as soon as June. The prospect of a rate rise would also hurt Morrison, given Australian households are heavily indebted.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Wednesday that most Australians are still experiencing wage increases of “no more than 2-point something percent.”

Firms struggling with labor shortages have typically turned to one-off payments to keep staff. Qantas Airways Ltd. is offering 20,000 workers shares worth over A$5,000 ($3,600) if they stay at the airline for another 18 months.

Labor unions say companies have been loathe to offer pay hikes of 3% or more despite a 13% increase in profits last year, and have stepped up industrial action to force businesses to shell out more.

“Workers need a fair share of the national prosperity they are creating,” said Sally McManus, secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions. “Expanding profits and shrinking wages will not generate long-term growth.”

