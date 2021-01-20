(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the State Department said the U.S. would decide whether more steps need to be taken against Turkey once it determines the impact of sanctions already imposed over Ankara’s acquisition of a Russian missile system.

“We need to take a look to see the impact that the existing sanctions have had and then determine whether there is more that needs to be done,” Antony Blinken said in testimony Tuesday to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Blinken spoke days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country wouldn’t accept guidance from NATO allies on how to manage its defense industry and planned to hold talks with Russia at the end of this month about purchasing a second S-400 missile battery. Still, Erdogan said he hoped Turkey and the U.S. could “put things back on track” after Biden takes office.

Turkey has been negotiating over technology transfers and local production for a potential purchase of a second batch of the Russian missile-defense system. Turkey acquired the first system from Moscow in 2019 after dropping talks for a comparable U.S. Patriot system because Washington refused to share technology.

The purchase alarmed NATO allies, who said the Russian system could be used to gather intelligence on Western capabilities, particularly the F-35 stealth fighter jet. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey’s defense industry and suspended it from the program to help build Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35.

Congress has pushed to make it more difficult for Turkey to receive waivers from penalties unless it gets rid of the Russian weaponry.

Signaling that the change at the White House was unlikely to reset relations, Blinken said what Erdogan had done was “unacceptable.”

“The bottom line is that Turkey is an ally, that in many ways... is not acting as an ally should and this is a very, very significant challenge for us,” Blinken said. “What Turkey has done as a NATO ally in acquiring the S-400s is unacceptable, the idea that a strategic -- so-called strategic -- partner of ours would actually be in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia is not acceptable.”

