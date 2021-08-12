(Bloomberg) -- Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is meeting with the state health commissioner to discuss again requiring masks in schools as Covid-19 cases from the contagious delta variant continue to tick up.

“I believe that there will end up being mask mandates. I just don’t have the authority to do so at this point,” she said on Thursday during an interview with the Today Show.

Hochul, who is lieutenant governor, will take over as New York’s first female governor at the end of the month, following the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo over a sex-harassment scandal. Cuomo also faces possible criminal charges and potential impeachment proceedings, which the legislature hasn’t decided whether to drop in light of his decision this week to step down. Hochul, 62, will serve the remainder of Cuomo’s term through December 2022.

Hochul, 62, wasted no time assuring political rivals and voters that she intends to run for re-election in 2022.

“I fully expect to,” she said when asked about running. “I’m going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again.

During her first public remarks since Cuomo said he would step down, she pledged a sharp break from the previous administration in a speech at the Albany State Capitol building on Wednesday. She vowed to dismiss staffers implicated in the damaging report by the state attorney general that found Cuomo harassed 11 woman, many of whom worked for him.

She echoed the sentiment again during the television interview Thursday.

The “very first steps will be ensuring that anyone who’s named in the report released by the Attorney General, being involved in kind of unethical behavior will no longer be part of this administration, they’re gone day one, so let’s get that very clear,” she said. “I have no tolerance for any sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior in my administration.”

