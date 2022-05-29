(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast

Incoming Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla signaled a possible interest-rate increase in June.

Medalla, who takes office from July 1, is on the “same page” as outgoing Governor Benjamin Diokno in agreeing that a rate hike is likely next month, he said in a text message response to a Bloomberg News query.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to increase the key rate by another 25 basis points in the next policy meeting, Diokno said earlier this month. Medalla, a member of the monetary policy board, will serve as central bank governor until mid-next year.

The Philippines in May joined global central banks in raising borrowing costs to fight inflation. BSP is next scheduled to decide on the key rate on June 23.

