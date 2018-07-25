(Bloomberg) -- Britons are over-indebted and saving too little for their retirement, a committee of lawmakers warned.

In a report published Thursday, the House of Commons Treasury Committee urged the government to take action to avert a “looming crisis,” with an estimated 12 million people of working age failing to prepare adequately for old age.

The report highlighted the damage inflicted on household finances by the financial crisis almost a decade ago. It came as new figures from the Office for National Statistics showed real disposable incomes grew at the slowest pace in five years in the 12 months through March after the Brexit referendum slammed the pound and drove up inflation.

Britons owe a record 1.6 trillion pounds ($2.1 trillion) including mortgage debt and there are fears that many may struggle to cope with higher interest rates after years of ultra-loose monetary policy. Bank of England officials are widely expected to raise their benchmark rate on Aug. 2.

Planning decades ahead is impossible for many people who are already in debt, said the Treasury Committee. It warned that the “overzealous and uncompromising” debt-collection practices of public authorities risked deepening the misery of the most vulnerable.

”Over-indebtedness, lack of rainy day savings and insufficient pension savings are some of the weaknesses in the household balance sheet identified in this inquiry,” said Nicky Morgan, chair of the Treasury Committee. “Whilst financial-service regulators and guidance bodies have important roles to play, the government should not pass the buck to them.”

The “triple lock,” which guarantees a minimum increase in the state pension each year, is unsustainable and the growth of the gig economy is contributing to the poor levels of saving because self-employed workers are not automatically enrolled into the government’s pension scheme, the panel said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elizabeth Burden in London at eburden6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Andrew Atkinson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.