(Bloomberg) -- India’s external affairs minister blamed Pakistan’s alleged support of violence against its South Asian neighbor for the breakdown of their most recent attempt to mend ties.

India last week called off a foreign minister-level meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York amid fresh violence in the Kashmir region, which is claimed in full by both nations. In response, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who suggested the renewed push at reconciliation after his July election victory, said he was disappointed by India’s “arrogant response.”

“We are accused of sabotaging the process of talks,” India Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said Saturday from the UN General Assembly podium. “This is a complete lie. We believe that talks are only rational means to resolve the most complex of disputes. Talks with Pakistan have begun many times. If they stopped, it was only because of their behavior.”

To contact the reporter on this story: David Wainer in New York at dwainer3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Bill Faries at wfaries@bloomberg.net, Bernard Kohn, James Ludden

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.