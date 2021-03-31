(Bloomberg) -- India’s government will retain a 2%-6% inflation target for the central bank after monetary policy makers vouched for the efficacy of the current regime in controlling prices.

The target is unchanged, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj told reporters in New Delhi Wednesday. The flexible inflation targeting regime, known as FIT, will be valid for five years through 2026.

The government’s renewed mandate to the Reserve Bank of India ignores calls from some economists to shift or even shun the current yardstick, which they argued limited monetary policy firepower at a time when the pandemic makes support to the economy crucial. Secretary Bajaj didn’t immediately share more details.

While the RBI has mostly succeeded in controlling consumer-price growth, a spike in food costs last year pushed inflation beyond its 6% tolerance limit, forcing policy makers to halt interest rate cuts after 115 basis points of easing. Inflation has since subsided, hovering at 5% level in February.

The RBI, which is due to review interest rates next week, has been on pause mode since mid-2020, but has continued with its accommodative policy bias to support a nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The central bank last month favored retaining the original framework put in place in 2016, saying it helped anchor inflation expectations. Governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier warned that loosening the inflation goal would render the monetary policy setting ineffective.

The current band -- a broad range of 400 basis points within which the central bank has sanction to operate by law -- is already the widest in Asia.

(Updates with details on RBI’s views on inflation targeting)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.