(Bloomberg) -- The Missionaries of Charity, the Catholic religious order and philanthropic organization established by Mother Teresa, received approval to again access foreign donations after a short ban, according to the federal Home Ministry’s website.

The charity, set up by the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1950, works with some of the country’s poorest and most destitute people. A representative at the charity, based in eastern city of Kolkata, confirmed the approval via phone.

Indian Express reported earlier Saturday that the organization’s approval for foreign donations was renewed on Jan. 6 and will be valid till end of 2026.

The group’s application to renew its license to continue receiving foreign funds under India’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Act “was refused on 25 Dec. 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions,” the ministry said in a statement last month. The move sparked criticism from political parties as well as rights groups, some of which have lost their licenses to get money from overseas donors.

