(Bloomberg) -- India and China have agreed to resolve a current border standoff peacefully in line with various bilateral agreements and will keep each other engaged.

“The two sides will continue military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas,” India’s ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

A meeting was held between Indian officials based in Leh and their Chinese counterparts in the Chushul-Moldo region on Saturday, the release said.

The armies are currently on high-alert at two locations along the Line of Actual Control -- the 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) unmarked boundary between India and China. Additional troops have been rushed to the border by both sides.

They have been facing each other at the Galwan River, which was one of the early triggers of the 1962 India-China war, and at the disputed Pangong Tso -- a glacial lake at 14,000 feet in the Tibetan plateau, portions of which are claimed by both.

