(Bloomberg) -- Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh last week, according to Indian officials familiar with the matter, the first such encounter between the neighbors since 2020.

The incident took place on Dec. 9 and led to minor injuries on both sides, the officials said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue. Both sides have since disengaged from the area, they said, adding military commanders have met to discuss the matter. The officials gave no details on the nature of the fighting or the number of troops involved.

A spokesperson for India’s Ministry of Defense declined to comment. There was no immediate comment or confirmation from Beijing of the Indian account of Friday’s events. The incident has been widely reported in local Indian media Monday.

Tensions along the nations’ disputed border have simmered since the June 2020 clash — the worst in more than 40 years — left at least 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers dead. That fighting was centered around the Himalayan region of Ladakh, along their disputed 3,488-kilometer (2,170-mile) border known as the Line of Actual Control.

Arunachal Pradesh, the scene of Friday’s violence, was where much of the 1962 India-China war played out.

It comes as the two sides have made significant progress to diffuse tensions — some 16 rounds of talks between military commanders on both sides have taken place — and have moved their troops back from some locations where the 2020 skirmishes were located.

