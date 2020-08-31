(Bloomberg) -- India said its troops clashed with Chinese solders along their contested Himalayan border after the People’s Liberation Army violated diplomatic and military agreements on the undemarcated area.

The Chinese troops carried out “provocative military movements” late on Saturday night, India’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday. India’s stock market pared gains with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropping 0.7% at 12:03 p.m. in Mumbai, while the rupee weakened 0.4% after the news.

The latest skirmish between the two sides, who have engaged in a border stand-off since May, took place along the Southern bank of the Pangong Tso -- a glacial lake at 14,000 feet -- along the 3,488 kilometer (2,162 mile) Line of Actual Control. Both India and China have moved thousands of troops, tanks, artillery guns and fighter jets close to the border.

The number of casualties or captured is not yet clear, and while there’s a high-level military meeting in progress to resolve the tensions, India’s military is fully deployed along the disputed border.

Indian troops “undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” the ministry said, noting it would not release any further details to “maintain operational security.”

India and China’s worst dispute in four decades culminated in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers in an ugly battle on June 15.

Since then tensions have continued to simmer, with India revealing in late July it was positioning an additional 35,000 troops along the border as the possibility of an early resolution to the deadly tensions between the two neighbors faded.

