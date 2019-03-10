(Bloomberg) -- India will hold elections from April 11 to May 19 to decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a second term as leader of the world’s largest democracy.

Around 900 million voters -- up from 875 million in the last federal poll -- will elect 543 lawmakers to the lower house of parliament, the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said. Counting will take place on May 23 and results are likely to be announced that day.

Opinion polls show Modi, who secured biggest electoral victory in three decades in 2014, may win the most seats but fall short of majority.

--With assistance from Vrishti Beniwal, Iain Marlow and P R Sanjai.

To contact the reporters on this story: Upmanyu Trivedi in New Delhi at utrivedi2@bloomberg.net;Abhijit Roy Chowdhury in New Delhi at achowdhury11@bloomberg.net;Bibhudatta Pradhan in New Delhi at bpradhan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Unni Krishnan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.