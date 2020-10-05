(Bloomberg) -- India’s government appointed three new external members to the central bank’s committee that decides interest rates following an unexplained delay that prevented a scheduled policy meeting from taking place last week.

The Finance Ministry on Monday announced the following names to the six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India:

Ashima Goyal, a professor at the Mumbai-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Developmental Research

Jayanth R Varma, a professor of finance at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad

Shashanka Bhide, an agricultural economist and a senior adviser with the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi

The new appointees will replace the three previous external MPC candidates whose terms expired in August. They’ll join three RBI officials on the committee, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI deferred its three-day interest-rate meeting that was scheduled to begin Sept. 29, without giving any reasons or a new date for the policy review, injecting more uncertainty into the policy outlook. The central bank has been taking the lead in providing stimulus to the economy, cutting borrowing costs by 115 basis points this year and pumping in billions of dollars of liquidity into the financial system.

The shake-up in the MPC precedes a possible overhaul of the panel’s mandate, which is currently under review. The current inflation-targeting framework, set in 2016, requires the MPC to keep consumer price growth at the 4% midpoint of a 2%-6% target range.

