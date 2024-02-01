(Bloomberg) -- India has walked back on a promise to set aside 300 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) to help state oil refiners decarbonize, and now plans to disburse nothing this fiscal year, according to a federal budget document.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had previously allocated 350 billion rupees in the 2023-24 budget for investments toward energy transition and energy security, of which 300 billion rupees were to be assigned to state-owned fuel retailers and the rest used to boost strategic petroleum reserves.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her budget speech on Thursday where she sought to curb the budget deficit as a percentage of GDP.

The government was going to offer the transition funds to refiners via rights issues, resulting in an increase in its stake in the companies. Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp. have set a 2040 carbon neutrality deadline, while Indian Oil Corp.’s deadline is 2046. All three have announced billions of dollars of investments in green energy to reach their goals.

The government also doesn’t plan to replenish strategic crude stockpiles this year or next, the budget document shows.

Still, the government boosted subsidies for liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking, five-fold to 122.4 billion rupees in the current fiscal year. Cooking fuel subsidies are seen as strategic to woo voters before upcoming elections.

