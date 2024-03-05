(Bloomberg) -- JM Financial Ltd. plummeted in Mumbai after India’s central bank barred its unit from extending loans against shares and bonds, adding to recent regulatory moves to dampen speculative investments.

The Reserve Bank of India in a statement Tuesday said that an inspection revealed serious deficiencies in loans sanctioned by JM Financial Products Ltd. for financing initial public offerings and bond subscriptions.

The move comes after the authority’s recent crackdowns on IIFL Finance Ltd. and Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., which analysts say is aimed at mitigating risks in the financial system amid India’s booming stock market. Last week, the nation’s market regulator urged mutual funds to safeguard investors against excessive froth in small-cap stocks, driven by relentless inflows.

“These punitive actions will impact systemic growth for non-banking finance companies in the near term, but will hopefully curb unethical business practices, avert systemic collapse as seen in the past,” Emkay Global Financial Services analyst Anand Dama wrote in a note.

JM Financial’s shares tumbled by the 20% limit but recouped some of the losses to close 10% lower at their lowest level in more than three months. IIFL Finance extended its slide by another 20% after the RBI this week asked the company to stop sanctioning or disbursing gold loans after observing “material supervisory concerns” in its portfolio.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp.’s pledge to invest as much as $200 million in liquidity support to IIFL Finance didn’t stanch the selloff.

Earlier in January, Paytm Payments was barred from accepting fresh deposits in its customer account, triggering a rout in its shares. Paytm is still trading more than 40% below where it was before the regulatory action.

In the case of JM, the RBI said it also found that the company had repeatedly helped a group of customers bid for various IPO and bond offerings by using loaned funds, and that credit underwriting was found to be “perfunctory” with financing provided against “meager” margins.

JM Financial said in a statement that it hasn’t violated applicable regulations, and will co-operate with the RBI on its special audit. The company’s financial products unit has reviewed RBI’s order and not found any “material deficiencies” in its loan sanctioning process.

The IPO financing business contributed a meager 0.3% of its parent’s profit for the nine-month period ended in December.

READ: India’s IPO Market Is Busy. It’s Also Broken: Andy Mukherjee

Active participation of retail investors has been a key driver of India’s IPO boom, often resulting in massive oversubscriptions. The Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairwoman Madhabi Puri Buch in January raised concerns about some merchant bankers involved in such malpractices and said the regulator is working on measures to curb such wrongdoings.

RBI’s action “will dampen the IPO funding market and you may not see astronomical listing-day gains for some time,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder at Fintrekk Capital. Nevertheless, “such surveillance is required” he said, noting that the restriction won’t impact the broader market.

The South Asian country has been one of the most active venues for first-time share sales in the world. About 56 firms listed on local exchanges this year. That’s a 154% jump versus the same period in 2023, and 10 times more than in Hong Kong, traditionally one of the busiest IPO markets in Asia.

The vast majority of the companies raised less than $100 million through first-time share sales, and popped on trading debut, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Filipe Pacheco.

(Updates with details)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.