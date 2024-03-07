(Bloomberg) -- India’s capital market regulator has barred JM Financial Ltd. from acting as a manager for any new public issues of debt by Indian companies on account of alleged unfair trade practices and violation of code of conduct for merchant bankers, according to an initial order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Sebi order comes days after India’s central bank barred the company’s unit from lending against shares and bonds citing serious deficiencies in loans sanctioned for IPO financing and bonds subscriptions. Shares of JM Financial closed 2.9% higher in Mumbai on Thursday after falling 10% in the previous session following RBI’s action.

The company can continue to act as a lead manager of existing debt issues for a period of two months from the date of order.

Separately, the regulator is examining over-subscription in the IPO of a small company where in “certain entities placed huge bids under HNI category and subsequently placed bids under retail category.” The bids in this case were also executed in favor of entities belonging to JM Financial group.

“Such practices have detrimental effect on the orderly functioning of the market and harm the interest of ordinary investors,” the order by Sebi board member, Ashwani Bhatia, said.

‘Unfair Practice’

During its routine examination of non-convertible debentures issued in 2023, Sebi found that a “significant number of retail investors” sold their securities of a particular public bond on the day of its listing. “This was unusual,” the regulator said.

Sebi’s examination found that JM Financial Products, a unit of JM Financial, acted as counter party to the trades and “also provided the funds deployed by these investors for subscribing” to the bond offer. The bonds acquired from the retail investors were then sold to corporate clients “at a loss.”

The securities regulator said it will carry out investigations, which will be completed within six months, after JM Financial Product told it that the practice was part of its “ordinary course of business” and had been adopted in many other bond offerings in which it was the lead merchant banker.

